The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex Laferriere score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Laferriere stats and insights

  • Laferriere has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • Laferriere has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 4.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:24 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 5-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.