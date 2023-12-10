Alex Killorn will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Winnipeg Jets face off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Prop bets for Killorn in that upcoming Ducks-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Killorn vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Killorn has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 17:55 on the ice per game.

Killorn has a goal in two of 16 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Killorn has a point in five of 16 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Killorn has an assist in four of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Killorn goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Killorn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 16 Games 2 7 Points 1 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

