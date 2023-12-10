Adrian Kempe will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers play at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Does a wager on Kempe intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Adrian Kempe vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 18:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +14).

In nine of 24 games this year, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kempe has a point in 17 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points eight times.

Kempe has an assist in 12 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Kempe has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kempe Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 2 25 Points 1 9 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

