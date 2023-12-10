On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the New York Rangers. Is Adrian Kempe going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

Kempe has scored in nine of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He has an 11.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:41 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:31 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 2-1

Kings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

