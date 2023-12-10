Adam Henrique will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Winnipeg Jets face off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Henrique against the Jets, we have lots of info to help.

Adam Henrique vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Henrique has averaged 15:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

In four of 25 games this season, Henrique has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Henrique has a point in 10 of 25 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 25 games this season, Henrique has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Henrique goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Henrique has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Henrique Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 2 11 Points 1 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

