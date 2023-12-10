Will Adam Henrique light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Henrique stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, Henrique has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Henrique's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:06 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:21 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.