Best bets are available as the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) enter a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

When is 49ers vs. Seahawks?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The 49ers are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 6.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (19.8 to 13.5).

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the 49ers an 88.9% chance to win.

The 49ers have won nine of the 12 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Seahawks have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

Seattle has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-13.5)



San Francisco (-13.5) The 49ers are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

San Francisco has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

The Seahawks have covered the spread six times this season (6-5-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46)



Under (46) Between them, these two teams average 5.3 more points per game (51.3) than this game's total (46).

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40 points per game, 6.0 less than the over/under for this matchup.

The 49ers have hit the over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).

Out of the Seahawks' 12 games with a set total, six have hit the over (50%).

Christian McCaffrey Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 86 12 35.8 5

Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 12 243.2 15 7.7 1

