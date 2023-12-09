Trevor Moore will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and New York Islanders meet on Saturday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Moore's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Trevor Moore vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Moore has averaged 16:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Moore has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 16 of 23 games this season, Moore has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Moore has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Moore goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Moore having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 2 22 Points 1 13 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

