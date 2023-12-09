When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Trevor Moore find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

Moore has scored in 10 of 23 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:19 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:48 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 18:02 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 16:40 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:26 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 4-2

Kings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

