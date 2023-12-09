The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) battle the Syracuse Orange (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX
Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • In games Syracuse shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Orange are the 102nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 102nd.
  • The 76.9 points per game the Orange average are only four more points than the Hoyas give up (72.9).
  • When Syracuse scores more than 72.9 points, it is 6-0.

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.3% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
  • Georgetown is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Orange are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 60th.
  • The Hoyas' 79 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 71.1 the Orange give up to opponents.
  • Georgetown is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Syracuse scored 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did in away games (70.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Orange ceded 71 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 75.5.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Syracuse performed worse in home games last year, draining 6.1 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 per game with a 36.6% percentage when playing on the road.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgetown put up 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (69.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Hoyas conceded 5.8 fewer points per game at home (76) than away (81.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgetown drained fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (33%) too.

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 LSU W 80-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/2/2023 @ Virginia L 84-62 John Paul Jones Arena
12/5/2023 Cornell W 81-70 JMA Wireless Dome
12/9/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon - Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara - JMA Wireless Dome

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Jackson State W 88-81 Capital One Arena
11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 TCU L 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse - Capital One Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena
12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

