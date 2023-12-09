The Los Angeles Kings, Quinton Byfield among them, face the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Byfield are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Quinton Byfield vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Byfield has averaged 15:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +14.

In six of 23 games this season Byfield has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Byfield has a point in 14 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Byfield has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Byfield's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Byfield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Byfield Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 2 21 Points 1 8 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.