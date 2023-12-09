Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Los Angeles Kings will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. There are prop bets for Dubois available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Dubois has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 16:18 on the ice per game.

Dubois has scored a goal in four of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dubois has a point in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Dubois has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Dubois goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Dubois has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 2 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

