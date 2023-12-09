Should you wager on Pierre-Luc Dubois to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Islanders face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

  • Dubois has scored in four of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Dubois recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:46 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 14:20 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:00 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 4-2

Kings vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

