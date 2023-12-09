Phillip Danault will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and New York Islanders play on Saturday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Danault available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Phillip Danault vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Danault has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 17:20 on the ice per game.

In five of 23 games this season, Danault has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Danault has a point in 11 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 23 games this year, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Danault hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Danault has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 2 15 Points 2 6 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

