Will Mikey Anderson Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 9?
Can we expect Mikey Anderson lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Anderson stats and insights
- Anderson has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Anderson has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Anderson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|26:16
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:01
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.