Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Maui County, Hawaii, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kamehameha School - Maui at Kohala High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM HT on December 8
- Location: Makawao, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corona High School at Lahainaluna High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM HT on December 9
- Location: Makawao, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Louis School at Baldwin High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM HT on December 9
- Location: Wailuku, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Konawaena High School at Seabury Hall High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM HT on December 9
- Location: Makawao, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.