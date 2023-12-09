Saturday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) and the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at T-Mobile Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Pacers' Myles Turner as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ABC and ESPN2.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN2

Lakers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Lakers beat the Pelicans on Thursday, 133-89. Their leading scorer was LeBron James with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 30 5 8 0 0 4 Austin Reaves 17 5 7 1 0 3 Anthony Davis 16 15 5 2 2 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 23 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2.8 blocks (first in league).

James posts 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers for the season are 16.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.6 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Christian Wood's numbers on the season are 7 points, 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 24.1 13.7 3.1 1.3 1.8 0 LeBron James 24.3 6.5 7 1.3 0.5 2.3 D'Angelo Russell 14.3 3.1 5.9 1.3 0.4 2.1 Austin Reaves 15.5 4.4 4.6 0.9 0.1 1.4 Taurean Prince 8.4 3.2 1.7 0.8 0.3 1.9

