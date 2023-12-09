The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, as they prepare for their Saturday, December 9 matchup with the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at T-Mobile Arena, which begins at 8:30 PM ET.

The Lakers are coming off of a 133-89 win over the Pelicans in their most recent outing on Thursday. In the win, LeBron James paced the Lakers with 30 points.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarred Vanderbilt PF Questionable Heel 0.5 5 1.5 Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6 1 3 LeBron James SF Questionable Calf 24.7 7.6 6.6 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Adductor 23 12.6 3.1

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel)

Lakers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC and ESPN2

