Lakers vs. Pacers December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) take on the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN2.
Lakers vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN2
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posts 23 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the field.
- LeBron James averages 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell posts 16.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 boards per game.
- Austin Reaves posts 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Christian Wood averages 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 26.9 points, 4 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game. He's also draining 52.1% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per game (second in league).
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Buddy Hield is putting up 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Lakers vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Pacers
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|128.4
|112
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.9
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|50.8%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
