On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) take on the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN2.

Lakers vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC, ESPN2

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 23 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the field.

LeBron James averages 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell posts 16.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Austin Reaves posts 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Wood averages 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 26.9 points, 4 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game. He's also draining 52.1% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per game (second in league).

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield is putting up 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Lakers vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Lakers Pacers 113.1 Points Avg. 128.4 112 Points Allowed Avg. 124.9 48.4% Field Goal % 50.8% 34.3% Three Point % 38.1%

