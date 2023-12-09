Mathew Barzal and Anze Kopitar are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Islanders and the Los Angeles Kings meet at UBS Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Kings vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Kopitar, who has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 3 3 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 0 0 1

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Adrian Kempe has 24 points (1.0 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 2 2 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 7 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 0 0 2

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

Kevin Fiala has scored six goals and added 17 assists through 23 games for Los Angeles.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Barzal's nine goals and 18 assists in 24 games for New York add up to 27 total points on the season.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 7 2 2 4 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 30 1 3 4 2 at Devils Nov. 28 1 2 3 4

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Noah Dobson is a top offensive contributor for New York with 23 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 17 assists in 25 games.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 5 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 30 0 3 3 2 at Devils Nov. 28 0 2 2 2

