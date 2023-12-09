Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Islanders on December 9, 2023
Mathew Barzal and Anze Kopitar are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Islanders and the Los Angeles Kings meet at UBS Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).
Kings vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Kopitar, who has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Adrian Kempe has 24 points (1.0 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 16 assists.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
Kevin Fiala has scored six goals and added 17 assists through 23 games for Los Angeles.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 7
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Barzal's nine goals and 18 assists in 24 games for New York add up to 27 total points on the season.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 7
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 30
|1
|3
|4
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|4
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Noah Dobson is a top offensive contributor for New York with 23 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 17 assists in 25 games.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 30
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|2
