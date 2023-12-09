The Los Angeles Kings (16-4-3) take an 11-game road win streak into a matchup against the New York Islanders (11-7-7) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET on BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-140) Islanders (+115) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings are 12-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Los Angeles has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Los Angeles' 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Kings vs Islanders Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Islanders Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 89 (5th) Goals 75 (23rd) 51 (1st) Goals Allowed 80 (17th) 16 (17th) Power Play Goals 18 (11th) 8 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (23rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 8-2-0 overall.

Los Angeles has gone over twice in its past 10 games.

The Kings have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Kings have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kings' 89 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Kings are the strongest squad in NHL action, conceding 51 total goals (just 2.2 per game).

The team's goal differential (+38) paces the league this season .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.