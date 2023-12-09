Kings vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:46 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (16-4-3) take an 11-game road win streak into a matchup against the New York Islanders (11-7-7) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET on BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+.
Kings vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-140)
|Islanders (+115)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings are 12-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Los Angeles has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 58.3%.
- Los Angeles' 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.
Kings vs Islanders Additional Info
Kings vs. Islanders Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|89 (5th)
|Goals
|75 (23rd)
|51 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|80 (17th)
|16 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (11th)
|8 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (23rd)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 8-2-0 overall.
- Los Angeles has gone over twice in its past 10 games.
- The Kings have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this game's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Kings have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Kings' 89 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Kings are the strongest squad in NHL action, conceding 51 total goals (just 2.2 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+38) paces the league this season .
