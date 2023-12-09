Anze Kopitar and Mathew Barzal are two of the best players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Islanders Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors with 24 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 14 assists this season.

Adrian Kempe has eight goals and 16 assists, equaling 24 points (one per game).

Kevin Fiala has 23 points for Los Angeles, via six goals and 17 assists.

Pheonix Copley (4-0-2) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .873% save percentage ranks 64th in the NHL.

Islanders Players to Watch

New York's Barzal has collected 18 assists and nine goals in 24 games. That's good for 27 points.

Bo Horvat is a key contributor for New York, with 23 total points this season. In 24 games, he has netted nine goals and provided 14 assists.

This season, Noah Dobson has six goals and 17 assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov's record stands at 5-3-1 on the season, allowing 23 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 285 saves with a .925% save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Kings vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 1st 3.87 Goals Scored 3 20th 1st 2.22 Goals Allowed 3.2 17th 3rd 33.4 Shots 29.8 24th 2nd 26.7 Shots Allowed 36 31st 17th 20.25% Power Play % 26.09% 6th 2nd 88.89% Penalty Kill % 73.68% 29th

