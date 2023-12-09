Kings vs. Islanders December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anze Kopitar and Mathew Barzal are two of the best players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET.
Kings vs. Islanders Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSW,MSGSN,ESPN+
Kings Players to Watch
- Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors with 24 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 14 assists this season.
- Adrian Kempe has eight goals and 16 assists, equaling 24 points (one per game).
- Kevin Fiala has 23 points for Los Angeles, via six goals and 17 assists.
- Pheonix Copley (4-0-2) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .873% save percentage ranks 64th in the NHL.
Islanders Players to Watch
- New York's Barzal has collected 18 assists and nine goals in 24 games. That's good for 27 points.
- Bo Horvat is a key contributor for New York, with 23 total points this season. In 24 games, he has netted nine goals and provided 14 assists.
- This season, Noah Dobson has six goals and 17 assists for Los Angeles.
- In the crease, Semyon Varlamov's record stands at 5-3-1 on the season, allowing 23 goals (2.6 goals against average) and compiling 285 saves with a .925% save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Kings vs. Islanders Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|1st
|3.87
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|1st
|2.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.2
|17th
|3rd
|33.4
|Shots
|29.8
|24th
|2nd
|26.7
|Shots Allowed
|36
|31st
|17th
|20.25%
|Power Play %
|26.09%
|6th
|2nd
|88.89%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.68%
|29th
