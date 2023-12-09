Kings vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 9
The Los Angeles Kings (16-4-3) take an 11-game road win streak into a matchup with the New York Islanders (11-7-7) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET on BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+.
Over the past 10 contests for the Kings (8-2-0), their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has conceded only 15 goals. They have registered 23 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (21.7%).
Kings vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Kings 4, Islanders 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-140)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have a 16-4-3 record overall, with a 1-3-4 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- In the six games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-1-1 record (good for nine points).
- In the one game this season the Kings scored only one goal, they lost.
- Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).
- The Kings are 15-0-3 in the 18 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 33 points).
- In the 10 games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 9-1-0 to register 18 points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Los Angeles is 10-3-3 (23 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 5-1-0 to register 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|1st
|3.87
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|1st
|2.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.2
|17th
|3rd
|33.4
|Shots
|29.8
|24th
|2nd
|26.7
|Shots Allowed
|36
|31st
|17th
|20.25%
|Power Play %
|26.09%
|6th
|2nd
|88.89%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.68%
|29th
Kings vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
