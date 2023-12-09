The Los Angeles Kings (16-4-3) take an 11-game road win streak into a matchup with the New York Islanders (11-7-7) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET on BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 contests for the Kings (8-2-0), their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has conceded only 15 goals. They have registered 23 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (21.7%).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Kings vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Kings 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-140)

Kings (-140) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Kings vs Islanders Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a 16-4-3 record overall, with a 1-3-4 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the six games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-1-1 record (good for nine points).

In the one game this season the Kings scored only one goal, they lost.

Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Kings are 15-0-3 in the 18 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 33 points).

In the 10 games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 9-1-0 to register 18 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Los Angeles is 10-3-3 (23 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 5-1-0 to register 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 1st 3.87 Goals Scored 3 20th 1st 2.22 Goals Allowed 3.2 17th 3rd 33.4 Shots 29.8 24th 2nd 26.7 Shots Allowed 36 31st 17th 20.25% Power Play % 26.09% 6th 2nd 88.89% Penalty Kill % 73.68% 29th

Kings vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

