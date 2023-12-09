Saturday's NHL action includes the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-3) visiting the New York Islanders (11-7-7) at UBS Arena. The Islanders are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Kings (-135) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Islanders Betting Trends

Los Angeles' 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

The Kings have won 80.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (12-3).

This season the Islanders have four wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

Los Angeles is 10-2 (victorious in 83.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

New York has nine games this season playing as the underdog by +110 or longer, and is 4-5 in those contests.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 6-4 2-8-0 6.3 3.50 1.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.50 1.50 5 21.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 7-3 8-2-0 6.0 3.90 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.90 3.20 10 34.5% Record as ML Favorite 8-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2

