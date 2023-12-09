The New York Islanders (11-7-7) will host the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-3) -- who've won 11 straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ will show this Kings versus Islanders matchup.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Islanders Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 51 total goals (just 2.2 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Kings' 89 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kings have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed only 1.5 goals per game (15 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 23 8 16 24 8 7 100% Anze Kopitar 23 10 14 24 11 9 55.6% Kevin Fiala 23 6 17 23 19 9 28.6% Trevor Moore 23 13 9 22 9 13 18.8% Quinton Byfield 23 8 13 21 1 12 38.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders concede 3.2 goals per game (80 in total), 17th in the league.

The Islanders have 75 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Islanders have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players