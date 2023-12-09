How to Watch the Kings vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (11-7-7) will host the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-3) -- who've won 11 straight on the road -- on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ will show this Kings versus Islanders matchup.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Islanders Additional Info
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have allowed 51 total goals (just 2.2 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings' 89 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kings have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed only 1.5 goals per game (15 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|23
|8
|16
|24
|8
|7
|100%
|Anze Kopitar
|23
|10
|14
|24
|11
|9
|55.6%
|Kevin Fiala
|23
|6
|17
|23
|19
|9
|28.6%
|Trevor Moore
|23
|13
|9
|22
|9
|13
|18.8%
|Quinton Byfield
|23
|8
|13
|21
|1
|12
|38.9%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders concede 3.2 goals per game (80 in total), 17th in the league.
- The Islanders have 75 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Islanders have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|24
|9
|18
|27
|32
|34
|35.3%
|Bo Horvat
|24
|9
|14
|23
|12
|11
|49.2%
|Noah Dobson
|25
|6
|17
|23
|26
|10
|-
|Brock Nelson
|25
|10
|9
|19
|9
|11
|46.3%
|Kyle Palmieri
|25
|7
|8
|15
|12
|4
|40%
