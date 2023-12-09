The Los Angeles Kings, Kevin Fiala among them, play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. If you'd like to wager on Fiala's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Fiala has averaged 17:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Fiala has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fiala has a point in 16 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points six times.

In 13 of 23 games this year, Fiala has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Fiala hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Fiala has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 2 23 Points 0 6 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.