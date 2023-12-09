For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Kevin Fiala a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fiala stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Fiala has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also seven assists.

Fiala averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fiala recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 15:16 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:45 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:44 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 17:16 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:02 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 16:08 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.