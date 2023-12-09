Will Kevin Fiala Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 9?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Kevin Fiala a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Fiala stats and insights
- In five of 23 games this season, Fiala has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Fiala averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.
Fiala recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|15:16
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:50
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|16:08
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 4-2
Kings vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
