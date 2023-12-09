Drew Doughty will be among those in action Saturday when his Los Angeles Kings meet the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on Doughty's props? Here is some information to help you.

Drew Doughty vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty has averaged 25:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +15).

Doughty has scored a goal in six of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Doughty has a point in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 23 games this year, Doughty has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Doughty hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Doughty Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 2 14 Points 1 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

