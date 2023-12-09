In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Blake Lizotte to find the back of the net for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

In four of 17 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Lizotte has zero points on the power play.

He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Lizotte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-0 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 7:58 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:57 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 14:27 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 9:46 Home L 4-3 SO

Kings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

