Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:26 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
One game on Saturday's college basketball schedule features a Big West team, the matchup between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Cal Poly Mustangs.
Big West Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Fresno State Bulldogs at Cal Poly Mustangs
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
