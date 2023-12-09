On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Arthur Kaliyev going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Kaliyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Kaliyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:27 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:23 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:17 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 12:19 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:44 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:22 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:54 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-2

Kings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

