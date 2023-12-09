The Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar included, will face the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kopitar's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anze Kopitar vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 19:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +14.

In nine of 23 games this year, Kopitar has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kopitar has a point in 18 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 23 games this season, Kopitar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kopitar goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 2 24 Points 1 10 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

