Can we count on Andreas Englund scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andreas Englund score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Englund stats and insights

  • In one of 23 games this season, Englund scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • Englund has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.0 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Englund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:58 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:34 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:09 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:50 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:53 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:05 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 9:43 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.