Can we count on Alex Laferriere scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings face off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

Laferriere has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Laferriere has zero points on the power play.

Laferriere averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:24 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

