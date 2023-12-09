Will Alex Laferriere Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 9?
Can we count on Alex Laferriere scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings face off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Laferriere stats and insights
- Laferriere has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Laferriere has zero points on the power play.
- Laferriere averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19 hits and 20.1 blocked shots per game.
Laferriere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Kings vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+
