The Los Angeles Kings, Adrian Kempe included, will meet the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Kempe? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Adrian Kempe vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Kempe has averaged 18:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +15.

Kempe has a goal in eight games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kempe has a point in 16 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points eight times.

Kempe has an assist in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Kempe hits the over on his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kempe Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 2 24 Points 1 8 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

