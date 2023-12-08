If you reside in Maui County, Hawaii and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Corona High School at Baldwin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 7

7:00 PM HT on December 7 Location: Wailuku, HI

Wailuku, HI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kohala High School at Seabury Hall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 7

7:00 PM HT on December 7 Location: Makawao, HI

Makawao, HI How to Stream: Watch Here

Konawaena High School at Seabury Hall High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM HT on December 8

1:30 PM HT on December 8 Location: Makawao, HI

Makawao, HI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonita High School at Baldwin High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM HT on December 8

4:30 PM HT on December 8 Location: Wailuku, HI

Wailuku, HI How to Stream: Watch Here

Corona High School at Seabury Hall High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM HT on December 8

6:00 PM HT on December 8 Location: Makawao, HI

Makawao, HI How to Stream: Watch Here

Konawaena High School at Lahainaluna High School