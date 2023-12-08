Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County Today - December 7
If you reside in Maui County, Hawaii and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corona High School at Baldwin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 7
- Location: Wailuku, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kohala High School at Seabury Hall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 7
- Location: Makawao, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Konawaena High School at Seabury Hall High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM HT on December 8
- Location: Makawao, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonita High School at Baldwin High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM HT on December 8
- Location: Wailuku, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corona High School at Seabury Hall High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM HT on December 8
- Location: Makawao, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Konawaena High School at Lahainaluna High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM HT on December 8
- Location: Lahaina, HI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
