Clippers vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - December 8
The injury report for the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) heading into their game against the Utah Jazz (7-14) currently has just one player. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 from Delta Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Their last time out, the Clippers won on Wednesday 111-102 over the Nuggets. Paul George's team-leading 25 points paced the Clippers in the win.
The Jazz's last contest was a 147-97 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday. Ochai Agbaji's team-high 21 points paced the Jazz in the losing effort.
Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|Out
|Knee
|5
|5.5
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Questionable
|Thigh
|17.8
|3.3
|4.9
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|23.7
|8.7
|1.1
|Kelly Olynyk
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|7.6
|5.5
|3.7
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-6.5
|225.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.