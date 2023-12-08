Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
One game on Friday's college basketball schedule features a Big West team, the matchup between the UCSB Gauchos and the Pacific Tigers.
Big West Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UCSB Gauchos at Pacific Tigers
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
