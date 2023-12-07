On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Vladislav Gavrikov going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Gavrikov stats and insights

Gavrikov has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Gavrikov has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:55 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:40 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:34 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:43 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

