The Anaheim Ducks, Troy Terry included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Terry in that upcoming Ducks-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Terry vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:15 per game on the ice, is -7.

Terry has scored a goal in three of 25 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 25 games this year, Terry has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Terry has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 25 games played.

The implied probability that Terry hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Terry going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Terry Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-29) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 25 Games 3 14 Points 4 5 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.