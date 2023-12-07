For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, is Troy Terry a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

  • In three of 25 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Terry has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Terry averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Terry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:57 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:41 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:06 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

