Will Troy Terry Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 7?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, is Troy Terry a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Terry stats and insights
- In three of 25 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Terry has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
- Terry averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Terry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
