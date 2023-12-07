Should you bet on Tristan Luneau to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tristan Luneau score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Luneau stats and insights

Luneau has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Luneau has no points on the power play.

Luneau averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Luneau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 3-2 11/30/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 19:08 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:48 Home L 4-3 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 2-1 10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.