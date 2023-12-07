The Los Angeles Kings, Trevor Moore included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Moore in the Kings-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Trevor Moore vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore has averaged 16:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Moore has a goal in nine games this season out of 22 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 15 of 22 games this year, Moore has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Moore has an assist in eight of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Moore's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Moore has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 2 21 Points 2 12 Goals 2 9 Assists 0

