Will Trevor Moore Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Trevor Moore going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Moore stats and insights
- In nine of 22 games this season, Moore has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has scored two goals on two shots.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Moore recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:48
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|15:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|16:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Kings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
