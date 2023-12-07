Taurean Prince and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 106-103 win against the Suns, Prince put up five points and three steals.

With prop bets available for Prince, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.5 7.9 Rebounds -- 2.5 3.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.9 PRA -- 12.4 12.8 PR -- 11 10.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Prince has made 3.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.0% of his team's total makes.

Prince is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103.0. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.4 points per game, the Pelicans are the 18th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans give up 27.5 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 35 18 3 0 2 0 0

