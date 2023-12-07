Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, at United Center. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ryan Strome vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:55 per game on the ice, is -2.

In three of 24 games this season, Strome has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Strome has a point in 12 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Strome has an assist in 10 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Strome's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Strome has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-29).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 3 17 Points 0 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

