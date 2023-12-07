When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, will Ryan Strome score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Strome has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He has a 6.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:02 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:35 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

