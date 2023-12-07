When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, will Ryan Strome score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

  • In three of 24 games this season, Strome has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He has a 6.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:44 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:02 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:35 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

