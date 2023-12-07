Rui Hachimura and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 106-103 win over the Suns, Hachimura tallied seven points.

In this piece we'll break down Hachimura's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 8.5 11.4 Rebounds -- 3.7 Assists -- 1.0 PRA -- 16.1 PR -- 15.1



Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Hachimura has made 4.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.1% of his team's total makes.

Hachimura's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Pelicans are the 17th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 113.4 points per game.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have given up 27.5 per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 20 12 2 0 2 0 0 2/15/2023 16 4 4 0 0 0 0 2/4/2023 19 8 5 0 1 0 1 1/9/2023 27 9 3 1 1 1 0

