On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Radko Gudas going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

  • Gudas has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Gudas has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:32 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:03 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:18 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

