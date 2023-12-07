On Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Radko Gudas going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

Gudas has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Gudas has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:32 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:03 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:18 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

