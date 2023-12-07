Quinton Byfield will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Byfield's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Quinton Byfield vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Byfield has averaged 15:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

Byfield has scored a goal in five of 22 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Byfield has a point in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Byfield has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Byfield hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Byfield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Byfield Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 2 18 Points 1 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

